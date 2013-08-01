NEW YORK Aug 1 The largest U.S. securities
trade group asked regulators on Thursday to end the
self-regulatory status of stock exchanges, saying the structure
creates conflicts of interest and should be replaced by some
form of outside supervision.
U.S. exchange operators have already outsourced most of
their equity market regulatory duties to the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
This kind of arrangement could be formalized to end self
regulation by stock exchanges which gives them an unfair
advantage over other trading platforms, the Securities Industry
and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) said in a letter to
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Securities exchanges and non-exchange trading venues
operated by broker-dealers perform largely identical functions
in many respects.
As for-profit businesses, exchanges compete with
broker-dealers for the same order flow, with around 40 percent
of equities trades taking place on non-exchange venues.
In their regulatory function, exchanges are responsible for
setting rules that govern their members' activities, and for
enforcing those rules, as well as compliance with the federal
securities laws, and discipline their members for violations of
those rules and laws.
"A result of this structure is that one group of businesses
is empowered to oversee and regulate the business and activities
of its competitors. Conflicts of interest in this model abound
and only worsen as they are left unresolved," SIFMA said in the
letter.
Exchanges began as member-owned trading platforms, but have
transformed over the years into for-profit businesses. At the
same time, regulatory changes put in place by the SEC, along
with advances in technology and the automation of the markets,
have blurred the distinctions between exchanges and trading
platforms owned by broker-dealers, SIFMA said.
As self-regulatory organizations (SROs), exchanges are
immune from private liability for damages they cause, while
broker-dealers performing similar services are subject to
private liability, SIFMA said. The line between where regulatory
functions at exchanges end and commercial activities begin has
never been clearly drawn, it added.
Regulatory immunity at exchanges came under scrutiny last
year, when market making firms said they lost up to a combined
$500 million as a result of technical errors by Nasdaq OMX
Group's main exchange during Facebook's market debut.
The exchange was fined $10 million by the SEC, and made
voluntary payments totaling $62 million to trading firms. Some
market participants said the exchange should have been fully
liable.
In its letter, SIFMA called the current self-regulatory
structure "outdated and in great need of rethought and reform."
Exchange operators NYSE Euronext, Nasdaq, and Direct
Edge, currently outsource many of their regulatory duties to the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. FINRA will have
oversight of more than 90 percent of U.S. equity markets by this
fall. BATS Global Markets does its own surveillance and then
makes referrals to the Chicago Board Options Exchange
for further investigation.
Since exchanges have largely separated the regulatory
function from their market function, the distinction between the
activities performed by an exchange compared to an alternative
trading system lacks functional difference, SIFMA said.
"This conflict can be resolved by simply eliminating the
obligation for exchanges to act as SROs. It is easy to
envision what an exchange would look like without its SRO
status, because it is how most exchanges look today in all
practical effect," SIFMA said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Andrew Hay)