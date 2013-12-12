WASHINGTON Dec 12 Former U.S. Republican Senator Judd Gregg is stepping down from his post as chief executive of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), after less than a year in the position.

The board of SIFMA, a major Wall Street trade group, appointed its current president Ken Bentsen as Gregg's replacement, SIFMA said in a statement.

Gregg will continue serving as a senior adviser to the group, which has played an important role in lobbying for changes to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law and in mounting legal challenges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)