By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 14
WASHINGTON, July 14 A major Wall Street trade
group on Monday called on U.S. regulators to consider adopting a
series of reforms aimed at improving the transparency and
resiliency of the U.S. equity markets.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association,
whose membership includes about 400 banks, brokers and asset
managers, said its proposal should help to reduce some of the
complexities in the marketplace and promote more investor
confidence.
"The evolution of our equity markets has shown that there
are aspects that should be improved or corrected, so that
markets operate in a manner that supports fairness and
stability," said Curt Bradbury, the chief operating officer of
Stephens Inc and the chair of the SIFMA Board's Market Structure
Task Force.
The changes SIFMA suggested Monday include reducing or
eliminating so-called "access fees," which exchanges charge
brokerages that seek to access stock quotes and take liquidity
away from the marketplace.
SIFMA also called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to eliminate regulatory requirements for brokerages
to connect to trading venues that do not add "substantial
liquidity" to the market, and to require brokerages to provide
the public with better data about how they route customer
orders.
SIFMA's recommendations come at the same time that the SEC
is working to craft a handful of equity market structure
reforms.
In a recent speech, SEC Chair Mary Jo White said she planned
to unveil rules to combat disruptive trading and promote
transparency on how anonymous "dark pool" trading venues
operate.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)