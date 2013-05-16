May 16 Building materials supplier SIG Plc
said challenging markets and harsh winter in Europe in
January-April have hurt first-half performance and added that it
did not expect to recover the shortfall in sales in the
remaining two months.
SIG, which operates in the UK and several countries in
mainland Europe, said group sales per day from continuing
operations fell about 4 percent in constant currency for
January-April from a year earlier.
The company, which supplies insulation, roofing and
specialist construction materials, said European construction
markets were affected by the harsh winter, which continued to
mid-April. Mainland Europe sales per day in constant currency
were down about 4.5 percent.