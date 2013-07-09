Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
July 9 Building materials supplier SIG Plc said first-half profit would be lower than the prior year, hurt mainly by a harsh and longer-than-usual winter, and added that it had taken actions to lower costs to support full-year profitability.
The company, which supplies insulation, roofing and specialist construction materials, said underlying pretax profit was likely to be in the range of 29 million pounds to 31 million pounds ($43.3 million-$46.3 million), compared with 35.5 million pounds a year earlier.
SIG, which operates in the UK and several countries in mainland Europe, said sales from continuing operations fell 3 percent on a constant currency basis, hurt by general weak market conditions and the extended winter.
An especially long winter in Europe saw exceptionally cold weather and frosts up to Easter in early April.
"There are signs that market conditions are starting to improve in the UK, although construction activity in Mainland Europe remains weak," SIG said in a statement.
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling 52,000 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.