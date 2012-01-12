* FY adj pretax profit to be a touch above the upper end of mkt view

* Sales from cont ops rise 8 pct to 2.74 bln stg

* Warns market volumes to be slightly down in 2012

Jan 12 British building products group SIG Plc expects full-year profit to top analysts' expectations as a milder winter aided construction activity, but the company warned that volumes could be slightly down in 2012.

SIG, which supplies insulation, roofing and specialist construction materials, expects adjusted pretax profit to be slightly above the upper end of the range of analysts' expectations for 2011.

Sales from continuing operations rose 8 percent to about 2.74 billion pounds.

Analysts were expecting the company to post pretax profit of 77.3 million pounds on revenue of 2.75 billion pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Earlier this week, Britain's largest tile retailer Topps Tiles said like-for-like revenue in the first 13 weeks of the financial year fell by 4.2 percent due to tough trading conditions.

Even though SIG warned of a drop in volumes in 2012, it expects to continue to gain market share.

Shares of SIG, which was founded in 1957 in Sheffield as an insulation distribution business, fell 5 percent in the last three months, compared with a 2 percent rise in FTSE Mid 250 Index.