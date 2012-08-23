LONDON Aug 23 British building materials group
SIG Plc posted a slight fall in first-half profit and
said it would target further cost savings in 2013 amid declining
market volumes.
The company, which supplies insulation, roofing and
specialist construction materials to Europe, said on Thursday
its underlying profit before tax for the six months to end-June
fell 1.9 percent to 34.7 million pounds, versus 35.4 million
pounds in the same period last year.
SIG said its sales were flat after having been hit by the
weakening economy and adverse weather conditions in Europe. It
also raised its interim dividend by 33.3 percent to 1 pence per
share.
"We continue to expect market volumes to decline slightly
this year and against this background are focused on improving
the group's performance, outperforming our markets and
implementing further self-help measures," Chief Executive Chris
Davies said in a statement.
SIG, which operates in 11 European countries, said it was
targeting further annual operating cost savings of 7 million
pounds in 2013, adding that some 2.3 million pounds of these
savings had been made in the first half of the year.
It said its like-for-like sales so far in the second half of
2012 had been in line with the prior year, following a slight
decline in May and June, and it had seen little effect from the
London Olympics on its operations.
The company also said that its outlook was unchanged from
July when it said it expected uneven demand to continue during
the second half.
Shares in SIG closed at 94.15 pence on Wednesday, valuing
the company at 552.9 million pounds.