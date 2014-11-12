Nov 12 SIG Plc, a European specialist
building products distributor, said it expected a year of good
progress, albeit slightly lower than its previous expectations.
SIG said the strong growth in the UK and Ireland,
accelerated savings and improving gross margin are expected to
partially mitigate the effects of weaker macroeconomic
conditions in Mainland Europe and foreign exchange translation
in 2014.
The company, which distributes insulation, exteriors and
interiors products, said trading conditions weakened in Mainland
Europe, particularly Germany and Poland, during July-October due
to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment and political
uncertainties in Ukraine.
