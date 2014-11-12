(Adds details, share movement)
Nov 12 SIG Plc, a European specialist
building products distributor, said it expected progress this
year to be slightly lower than its previous expectations due to
weak trading conditions in Mainland Europe.
Shares in the company fell more than 5 percent in morning
trade, making the stock one of the top percentage losers on the
FTMC Midcap Index.
The company, which distributes insulation, exteriors and
interiors products, said trading conditions weakened in Mainland
Europe, particularly Germany and Poland, during July-October due
to the deteriorating macroeconomic environment and political
uncertainties in Ukraine.
SIG, which generates more than half of its revenue from
Europe, reported a 4.1 percent fall like-for-like revenue in
Germany and a 9.8 percent fall in Poland.
Jefferies lowered its target price on the stock to 190 pence
from 200 pence, citing weakness in the accelerated slowdown in
Europe.
SIG said the strong growth in the UK and Ireland,
accelerated savings and improving gross margin are expected to
partially mitigate the effects of weaker macroeconomic
conditions in Mainland Europe and foreign exchange translation
in 2014.
SIG shares were down 5.1 percent at 149.5 pence at 0900 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)