Nov 11 Building materials supplier SIG Plc said it expects full year underlying pretax profit to be lower than last year's, hurt by softer trading conditions and intensified competition in the UK market after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

SIG said it expects underlying pretax profit to be in the range of 75 - 80 million pounds ($94.3-$100.5 million) for the year ending Dec. 31. It reported an underlying pretax profit of 87.4 million pounds last year.

Separately, the company also said Chief Executive Stuart Mitchell has stepped down with immediate effect. It named Mel Ewell, non-executive director, as its interim group CEO.

