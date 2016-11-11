Nov 11 Building materials supplier SIG Plc
said it expects full year underlying pretax profit to be
lower than last year's, hurt by softer trading conditions and
intensified competition in the UK market after Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
SIG said it expects underlying pretax profit to be in the
range of 75 - 80 million pounds ($94.3-$100.5 million) for the
year ending Dec. 31. It reported an underlying pretax profit of
87.4 million pounds last year.
Separately, the company also said Chief Executive Stuart
Mitchell has stepped down with immediate effect. It named Mel
Ewell, non-executive director, as its interim group
CEO.
($1 = 0.7954 pounds)
