* CEO Stuart Mitchell steps down immediately
* Sees 2016 profit at 75-80 mln stg vs forecast 91.5 mln
* Shares plunge as much as 24 pct to four year low
Nov 11 The head of British building materials
suppler SIG is stepping down after the company said it
would miss 2016 profit forecasts due to weak demand, tougher
competition and delays to some projects after Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
Shares in the insulation, roofing and interior fittings firm
plunged as much as 24 percent to a four-year low of 88.2 pence
on Friday, and are on track for their worst day ever.
While Britain's economy has generally fared better than
expected in the wake of the June 23 "Brexit" vote, the
construction and building repairs market has been hit hard, with
surveys showing the sector has suffered its sharpest downturn in
seven years since the referendum.
Heating and plumbing products supplier Wolseley and
building materials supplier Travis Perkins have both
announced cutbacks to their businesses.
SIG said it had been hit by delays to some commercial sector
projects, subdued demand for technical insulation in the
petrochemical and manufacturing sectors, as well as weakness in
the UK repair and maintenance market.
The company forecast underlying pretax profit of 75-80
million pounds ($94.3-$100.5 million) for 2016, below analysts'
average forecast of 91.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S, and comparable 2015 profit of 87.4 million.
"An increasingly sporadic construction market in the UK is
proving difficult for all the quoted building merchants,"
Panmure Gordon analyst Adrian Kearsey wrote in a note. The
brokerage has a "buy" rating on the stock, but cut its target
price to 135 pence from 165 pence.
SIG said CEO Stuart Mitchell was stepping down immediately
and non-executive director Mel Ewell, a former head of
infrastructure services firm Amey, would become interim CEO.
The company reported a 1 percent fall in like-for-like sales
in UK and Ireland from July to October, reducing the increase
for January-October to 0.8 percent.
Four-month comparable sales in its unit that provides
insulation fell 1.2 percent, and slipped 1.7 percent in its
roofing products business.
September and October are SIG's two largest trading months,
Peel Hunt analysts wrote, adding the challenging trading
backdrop was likely to mean 2017 would be a year of "little or
no progress" in profits.
At 1050 GMT, SIG shares were down 20 percent at 92.55 pence.
