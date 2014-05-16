May 16 British building materials supplier SIG
Plc said group revenue from continuing operations rose
9.4 percent for the first four months of the year, as
acquisitions mitigated the impact of a strong pound.
The company, which supplies roofing materials, insulation
and interior fittings, said trading in the UK and Ireland, which
accounts for slightly less than half of its revenue, continued
to be stronger than in mainland Europe.
The euro fell about 1 percent against the pound in the first
four months of the year.
SIG said like-for-like sales also increased 9.4 percent for
the first four months of the year, compared with a decline of
2.6 percent in the same period last year.
The company's shares closed at 179 pence on Thursday on the
London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin
Paxton)