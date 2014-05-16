May 16 British building materials supplier SIG Plc said group revenue from continuing operations rose 9.4 percent for the first four months of the year, as acquisitions mitigated the impact of a strong pound.

The company, which supplies roofing materials, insulation and interior fittings, said trading in the UK and Ireland, which accounts for slightly less than half of its revenue, continued to be stronger than in mainland Europe.

The euro fell about 1 percent against the pound in the first four months of the year.

SIG said like-for-like sales also increased 9.4 percent for the first four months of the year, compared with a decline of 2.6 percent in the same period last year.

The company's shares closed at 179 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)