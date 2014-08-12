Aug 12 Building materials supplier SIG Plc
reported a 23.5 percent rise in half-year underlying
pretax profit, helped by a robust improvement in the UK
residential construction market and a mild winter.
The company, which operates in the UK and mainland Europe,
said conditions in mainland Europe remained variable with the
French construction market expected to weaken further in the
second half.
Underlying pretax profit rose to 41.5 million pounds for the
six months ended June 30, compared with 33.6 million pounds a
year earlier, higher than the company's expectations set out in
July.
Revenue rose 6.5 percent to 1.3 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)