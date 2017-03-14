* Hires new CEO from industry products firm Brammer
* Like-for-like sales up in Nov-Dec, 2017 trading in line
* Shares jump almost 9 percent
(Adds details, analyst comments)
By Esha Vaish
March 14 British building materials supplier SIG
named a new CEO on Tuesday, and said it planned to sell
assets and review costs as it battles to recover from weak
trading in its UK insulation, interiors and offsite construction
businesses.
SIG's shares jumped almost 9 percent as it reported some
signs of improvement, with like-for-like sales up in November
and December and trading in line with its expectations for the
first two months of 2017.
The company said Meinie Oldersma, currently head of
industrial products distributor Brammer Ltd, would join as chief
executive in April, bringing experience in helping turn round
and grow businesses across Europe.
SIG's former boss stepped down after a profit warning in
November blamed on weak demand, tougher competition and delays
to some projects after Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
Analysts say the company's long-running drive to find more
efficiencies and expand in ecommerce had distracted it from
day-to-day operations, resulting in below par sales growth and
weaker margins.
"Since November we have slowed or stopped a number of
internal initiatives, which will allow our team to refocus on
customers and sales growth in order to generate cash ... This
will ensure that we build on SIG's significant potential in
2017," interim CEO Mel Ewell said in a statement.
SIG said it was reviewing its cost base to eliminate
duplication and reduce discretionary spending, and that it would
sell some assets to reduce debt, which forced it to cut the 2016
dividend to 3.66 pence per share from 4.60 pence a year earlier.
The company reported a 12.5 percent fall in underlying
pretax profit to 77.5 million pounds ($94.1 million) for last
year, in line with its forecast after the November warning.
Jefferies analysts welcomed the refocused strategy and new
CEO, nudging up their 2017 pretax profit forecast by 1 million
pounds to 76.6 million. They have a "hold" rating on the stock.
SIG said markets remained competitive and it was
experiencing some supplier price inflation, particularly in its
UK insulation and interiors businesses.
The weaker pound since June's Brexit vote has pushed up UK
import prices. Earlier this month, building materials supplier
Travis Perkins warned of rising costs and pressure on
discretionary spending.
($1 = 0.8237 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)