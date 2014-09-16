Sept 16 Siga Technologies Inc filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection on Tuesday and said the filing was to preserve its ability to supply its antiviral smallpox drug to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile.

Siga listed total assets of $209.5 million and liabilities of $197.9 million in its Chapter 11 petition with the Southern District of New York.

The case is In re: Siga Technologies Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No: 14-12623 (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)