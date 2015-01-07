(Adds comments from companies in paragraphs 4, 5)

By Tom Hals

Jan 7 A Delaware judge on Wednesday ordered Siga Technologies Inc, a supplier of an antiviral smallpox drug to the U.S. strategic stockpile, to pay PharmAthene Inc $113.1 million in damages in a licensing dispute.

The Delaware Court of Chancery on Aug. 8 ruled that PharmAthene is entitled to damages from Siga for its failure to execute a license agreement related to its main antiviral smallpox drug, Tecovirimat.

Wednesday's ruling determined those damages, which are to include as-yet unspecified prejudgment interest, according to the order entered by Vice Chancellor Donald Parsons.

"We continue to believe the decision to enter the new judgment is not supported by the record or the law and we intend to appeal to the Supreme Court of Delaware," said William Haynes, SIGA's general counsel.

PharmAthene said in a statement the total final award, including interest and reimbursement of a portion of PharmAthene's attorneys' and expert witness fees, will top $190 million.

PharmAthene, which helped fund the development of Tecovirimat, sued Siga in 2006, accusing the company of reneging on a promise to grant a licensing agreement.

Siga said in 2011 it won a five-year U.S. government contract for 2 million doses of the drug, in a deal that could be worth as much as $2.8 billion. In September, the company filed for bankruptcy, which would bar PharmAthene from enforcing the order. Siga said its bankruptcy was necessary to allow it to keep operating while it appealed the August ruling.

Shares of PharmAthene closed down 0.6 percent at $1.67 on the American Stock Exchange, while Siga stock closed up 18.2 percent at $1.69 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)