FRANKFURT, Sept 5 New Zealand's packaging firm
Reynolds has selected several private equity groups but no peers
to participate in the second round of bidding for its Swiss
subsidiary SIG Combibloc, several people familiar with the deal
told Reuters.
Reynolds, backed by New Zealand's richest man, Graeme Hart,
is exploring a sale of the world's second-largest maker of drink
cartons as it tries to trim debt it has accumulated through
leveraged buyouts. It has mandated Goldman Sachs to
organise the sale.
A consortium comprising CVC and Onex, as well as buyout
groups BC Partners, Bain and Partners Group are among those
invited to management presentations after handing in bids above
the 'cut-off price' of just under 4 billion euros ($5.2
billion), the sources said. Final bids are due next month.
China's Greatview, one of the few strategic groups which had
looked at the asset, is no longer taking part in the auction,
one of the sources added.
SIG, which Hart acquired for $2.3 billion in 2007, has
annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of around $500 million and had been
expected to fetch about 10 times that amount in a potential
deal.
Representatives for Reynolds, SIG and Greatview did not
immediately respond to requests for comment, while CVC, Onex, BC
Partners, Bain and Partners Group declined to comment.
A sale of Switzerland-based SIG is part of Hart's efforts to
reduce the $18 billion debt pile his packaging empire built up
in an acquisition spree. Those deals included the $6 billion
acquisition of Pactiv, the maker of Hefty trash bags, in 2010,
and the $4.5 billion takeover of plastic container producer
Graham Packaging in 2011.
SIG manufactures aseptic carton packaging that allows
juices, milk, soups and sauces to be stored for a long period of
time without refrigeration. The company has around 5,100
employees in 40 countries.
SIG ranks second in global food and drink carton packaging
sales, behind Sweden's Tetra Laval.
($1 = 0.7710 euro)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Claire Ruckin and Freya Berry;
editing by Susan Thomas)