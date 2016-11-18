Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
London French startup Sigfox has raised a further 150 million euros ($159.11 million) from heavyweight investors to help it build new networks globally to connect everything from washing machines to smart meters to the Internet, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
France's Total and San Francisco-based Salesforce.com are among the new investors in Sigfox, according to the source.
In February 2015, the French startup, founded in 2010 by French entrepreneur Ludovic Le Moan, raised $115 million from investors including include Spain's Telefonica, France's GDF Suez, NTT Docomo Ventures, SK Telecom, Air Liquide and Elliott Management, sources said at the time.
($1 = 0.9428 euros)
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard, Editing by Anjuli Davies)
BARI, Italy Financial leaders of seven leading world economies will pledge stronger cooperation against cyber crime on Saturday and not to use foreign exchange to gain competitive advantage, but stick to their cautious wording on trade, a draft communique showed.