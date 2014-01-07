MEXICO CITY Jan 7 Mexican frozen food company Sigma Alimentos has been buying up further shares in Spain's Campofrio Food Group at prices equal to or below the 6.90 euros a share it had publicly bid for the company, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The Mexican company, which had 45 percent of Campofrio when it reached a deal last month with China's Shuanghui International Holdings to take shared ownership of Campofrio, said it has bought an additional 547,391 Campofrio shares since Dec. 31.

Sigma, sells meat and cheeses under the Fud and Nochebuena brands in Mexico. The company is owned by conglomerate Alfa , which in November said it plans to list Sigma.

Sigma will continue to buy Campofrio shares in the market, it said it its statement.

Campofrio shares closed up 0.43 percent at 6.94 euros on Tuesday.