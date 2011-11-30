* Q3 adj loss $0.08 vs last yr EPS $0.16
* Q3 revenue $39.7 mln vs last yr $77.8 mln
Nov 30 Sigma Designs Inc, which
makes chips for set-top boxes, posted a third-quarter loss on
charges related to its reduced market capitalization.
The company had a $111.3 million write-down of goodwill and
a portion of Sigma's other intangible assets based on reductions
in its market capitalization in the quarter.
For the third quarter, net loss was $121.6 million, or $3.78
per share, compared with net income of $5.1 million, or 16 cents
per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 8 cents per
share.
Revenue for the quarter fell 49 percent to $39.7 million.
Shares of the Milpitas, California-based company closed at
$6.97 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.