Jan 9 Sigma-Aldrich Corp, said it
will buy biopharmaceutical testing services provider BioReliance
Holdings Inc from Avista Capital Partners for $350 million in
cash.
Sigma-Aldrich, which makes chemicals used for scientific
research, expects to fund the acquisition with a combination of
existing cash and credit facilities.
It expects the deal to close in the first quarter of the
year and moderately add to 2012 earnings.
Morgan Stanley acted as the financial advisor to
Sigma-Aldrich, while J.P. Morgan advised BioReliance.
Rockville, Maryland-headquartered BioReliance employs over
650 people worldwide and generated revenues of about $110
million in 2010.