BRUSSELS May 27 German drugmaker Merck
has offered concessions in a bid to convince European
Union antitrust regulators to clear its proposed $17 billion
acquisition of U.S. peer Sigma-Aldrich Corp.
Earlier this month, Merck said the European Commission
expressed concerns "of a limited nature" over its biggest ever
takeover. It submitted concessions on May 22, according to a
filing on the EU executive's website. No details were provided.
The EU competition watchdog will now decide by June 15
instead of June 1 whether to approve the takeover.
Companies typically offer to sell overlapping assets or
provide rivals access to technologies or patents to allay
regulatory worries that the merged entity may have an excessive
market share.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman)