July 17 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd, which owns the Kay and Jared brands, said on Monday it appointed Virginia Drosos as its chief executive officer, effective Aug. 1.

Drosos, who has served as an independent director on the company's board since 2012, will replace Mark Light, who has decided to retire after more than 35 years with the company due to health reasons, Signet said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)