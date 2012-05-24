May 24 Signet Jewelers Ltd, parent of
Kay Jewelers, Jared and H. Samuel, reported better than expected
first-quarter profit despite a slowing pace of growth in its
U.S. sales.
Companywide, sales edged up 1.4 percent to $900 million, but
fell short of the $912.2 million Wall Street was expecting,
according to I/B/E/S.
U.S. same-store sales rose 1.2 percent in the quarter, and
were up by the same percentage in Britain, where Signet gets
about 20 percent of sales and where business has been more
uneven.
Net income rose to $82.5 million, or 96 cents per share,
from $75.4 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier. That
was 5 cents better than Wall Street had expected.
Signet said it expects earnings per share of between 78 and
84 cents during the current quarter -- below the 90 cents
analysts project.