* Sees Q1 comp sales up "low single-digit" percentage
* Sees Q1 EPS $0.88-$0.93 vs Wall St view $0.94
* British February comp sales down 3.1 pct
* Shares down 3.2 percent in New York
March 22 Signet Jewelers Ltd ,
parent of Kay Jewelers and H.Samuel, gave a quarterly sales
forecast that suggested its torrid pace of growth was slowing,
hurt by weakness at its British retail chains.
Signet expects sales at stores open at least a year to be up
by a low-single-digit percentage this quarter, which includes
Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, a major event for jewelers.
British same-store sales increased in the fourth quarter
ended on Jan. 28, which included the Christmas holidays. But
they fell 3.1 percent in February, compared with a 7.6 percent
jump at the much larger U.S. division.
Hit by austerity measures that have curbed consumer
spending, the British division, which includes the H.Samuel and
Ernest Jones chains, has lagged its U.S. counterpart for a
number of years.
Signet said in a statement that there was no projected
short-term improvement in the British economy.
The company estimated first-quarter earnings of between 88
cents and 93 cents per share, below the 94 cents Wall Street was
expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Signet shares were down 3.2 percent at $49.60 in premarket
trading in New York and fell 2 percent in London.
Still, Signet posted a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter
profit, helped by price increases and more exclusive
merchandise.
The U.S. division, which accounts for more than 80 percent
of sales, has been on a hot streak. More mid-income shoppers are
again buying jewelry at stores like Kay, while affluent
consumers are frequenting higher-end chains like Jared, which
Signet also owns.
Signet's U.S. same-store sales rose 8.3 percent during the
holiday quarter. In Britain, where the company gets 19 percent
of its sales, same-store sales rose 1.7 percent.
Companywide, sales rose 6.6 percent to $1.35 billion.
Net income rose to $156.6 million, or $1.79 per share, from
$105.4 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier. The results
beat Wall Street forecasts by 2 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Signet raised its quarterly dividend 20 percent to 12 cents.