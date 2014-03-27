UPDATE 3-U.S. VP Pence to seek market access, investment, in Japan talks
* U.S. seeking to attract infrastructure investment from Japan
March 27 Signet Jewelers Ltd, the owner of the Kay Jewelers chain, on Thursday forecast more growth in same-store sales this new fiscal year, helped by its push into branded, exclusive jewelry.
Shares rose nearly 4 percent. Signet, which last month said it had reached a deal to buy smaller rival Zale Corp, expects sales at stores open at least a year to rise between 3 percent and 4 percent this new fiscal year.
For the quarter ended February 1, Signet's U.S. same-store sales rose 4 percent, helped by higher sales in brand-name, exclusive jewelry at its Kay chain.
At Signet's British chains, H. Samuel and Ernest Jones, which generate about one-sixth of revenue, business perked up and same-store sales rose 5.7 percent.
Signet reported net income of $175.2 million or $2.18 per share for the quarter, which included the holiday season, compared to a profit $171.8 million, or $2.12 per share last year. Total sales rose 3.4 percent to $1.56 billion.
Signet raised its quarterly dividend 20 percent to 18 cents per share. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
SEOUL, April 18 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday, kicking off talks in Tokyo that the White House hopes will open doors in Japan for U.S.-made products and attract Japanese investment for infrastructure projects in the United States.