* 2nd-qtr sales $1.37 bln vs est. $1.44 bln
* Surprise fall in quarterly same-store sales
* Shares slump more than 17 pct
By Subrat Patnaik and Abhijith Ganapavaram
Aug 25 Signet Jewelers Ltd reported an
unexpected drop in quarterly comparable sales as demand fell for
its Sterling, Zale and Jared businesses, and the company cut its
full-year profit forecast.
Shares of the company, which posted its first fall in
quarterly total sales in more than six years, plunged 17.6
percent in early trading to $78.71, their biggest single-day
percentage decline since November 2007.
Stores in areas closely tied to the energy industry, such as
Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Alberta "dramatically
underperformed", Chief Executive Mark Light told Reuters.
He also blamed underperformance in the company's Jared
business for a "material part" of the miss.
Texas-located Jared stores accounted for nearly half of the
unit's sales decline in the second quarter ended July 30, he
said.
Nomura analyst Simeon Siegel said he expects weakness in the
business to persist.
However, Light expects sales at Jared business to improve in
the fourth quarter, boosted by Signet's initiatives like the new
in-store Pandora A/S boutiques and its 'Chosen' line
of diamond jewelry.
Most of the company's stores in the UK are in the rural
areas, but London stores benefited from a lower pound following
the Brexit vote, Light told Reuters.
"Our UK business was pretty resilient through the Brexit
vote," he said.
Sales at Signet's stores open for more than a year fell 2.3
percent, compared with a 1 percent rise expected by analysts
polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.14 per share, far
short of the $1.45 expected by analysts, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales fell 2.6 percent to $1.37 billion, also missing
estimates of $1.44 billion.
Signet cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast by $1 to
$7.25-$7.55 per share.
The company's results come at a time when upscale jeweler
Tiffany & Co reported an unexpected rise in
second-quarter profit as it also saw higher tourist traffic at
its UK stores and benefited from lower costs of gold and other
precious metals.
Separately, the company said affiliates of private-equity
firm Leonard Green & Partners LP will invest $625 million in the
form of convertible preferred shares.
Jonathan Sokoloff, managing partner of Leonard Green &
Partners, will join Signet's board as part of the deal.
Signet said it would use the proceeds to buy back shares.
The company's shares were down 13.5 percent at $82.56 on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Abhijith Ganapavaram in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)