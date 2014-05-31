May 30 Three funds that voted against or did not
vote for Zale Corp's merger with rival Signet Jewelers
Ltd plan to seek an independent valuation of their
shares from a judge, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The funds together own about 26 percent of Zale's shares - a
stake worth $235 million at the buyout price, the WSJ reported.
(link.reuters.com/fuj79v)
Signet said the merged entity will have over $6 billion in
sales, after completing the $1.46 billion acquisition on
Thursday, where it paid $21 per share in cash.
Signet, the parent of Kay Jewelers, said in February it
would buy the smaller rival for $21 per share - a 41 percent
premium at that time.
The deal looked at combining the two largest U.S. mid-tier
jewelry store chains, Zales and Signet's Kay Jewelers.
But Zale shareholder TIG Advisors LLC opposed the jeweler's
proposed merger with Signet earlier this month, calling the $21
million offer inadequate and unfair to Zale stockholders.
TIG, which owns about 9.5 percent of Zale, had called upon
Zale shareholders to vote against the merger, which passed a
shareholder vote at the Thursday meeting.
Earlier this week, proxy advisory Glass, Lewis & Co in its
report recommended that Zale shareholders vote against the deal.
Signet responded by saying the report contained "numerous
inaccuracies" and appeared to be "based on TIG's flawed
analysis".
Funds controlled by investor Mario Gabelli came out against
the deal and said they might seek appraisal for their 7.45
percent stake, WSJ reported adding that Gabelli may not seek
appraisal on all of its shares.
Another fund to seek appraisal, Merion Capital LP has
accumulated a 9 percent stake in Zale in the weeks leading up to
the vote, and is a Pennsylvania-based fund that specializes in
appraisal rights, WSJ said.
Zale was not immediately available for comment beyond
regular business hours. TIG Advisors, Merion Capital and Mario
Gabelli's Gamco Investors were also not available for comment.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by David
Gregorio)