* Same-store sales up 13.9 pct in U.S., down 0.5 pct in UK
* Q3 EPS 30 cts vs Wall Street view 21 cts
* Signet shares up 2.8 percent; Zale up 8.4 percent
By Phil Wahba
Nov 22 Kay Jewelers and Jared parent Signet
Jewelers Ltd (SIG.N) SIG.L posted a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, the latest sign that American watch and
necklace shoppers have been undeterred by higher prices.
Signet shares were up nearly 3 percent in morning trading
on Tuesday.
At Kay, a U.S. chain that caters to shoppers of modest
means and accounts for nearly half of Signet's overall
business, sales at stores open at least a year were up 13
percent. Prices were 8.7 percent higher than a year earlier,
partially on increases to offset higher gold, silver and
diamond costs.
But Signet Chief Executive Officer Michael Barnes said on a
call with analysts that Kay shoppers had also been "trading up"
to fancier jewelry. Barnes said he was pleased so far with
Signet's holiday quarter.
Kay's results echoed those of main U.S. rival Zale Corp
ZLC.N, which reported higher same-store sales and gross
margins on Monday, helped by price increases and fewer bargains
for shoppers. [ID:nN1E7AK1X7].
In the latest sign that middle-income shoppers' finances
are improving, Signet said on Tuesday that its gross margin had
benefited from lower bad debt as a percentage of U.S. sales.
The sales jump also extended to Signet's U.S.-based Jared
chain, which priced its items at $1,055 on average during the
quarter, compared with $449 at Kay.
Jared's comparable sales rose 18.3 percent, consistent with
the large gains in recent months at chains such as luxury
jeweler Tiffany & Co (TIF.N), which reports results next week,
and upscale stores Saks Inc SKS.N and Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N).
High-end shoppers' willingness to spend allowed Jared to
raise prices by 21.7 percent from a year earlier.
Overall, Signet's U.S. same-store sales rose 13.9 percent.
In Britain, where Signet gets more than 20 percent of its
sales, same-store sales fell 0.5 percent. The decline follows
two quarters of gains as the government's austerity measures
there are curbing consumer spending.
Signet reported net income of $26.1 million, or 30 cents
per share, for the third quarter ended Oct. 29, up from $6
million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier. That beat the 21
cents a share that Wall Street analysts were expecting,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overall sales were $710.5 million, well above the $684.7
million analysts were projecting.
Signet shares were up 2.8 percent at $44.75 in morning
trading, while Zale gained 8.4 percent to $3.86.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Maureen Bavdek and Lisa
Von Ahn)