Oct 24 Signet Jewelers Ltd ,
owner of the Kay Jewelers chain, said on Wednesday it has bought
Ultra Stores Inc in a move aimed at giving it a bigger foothold
in the growing jewelry outlet sector.
Signet paid Crystal Financial LLC $57 million in cash for
Ultra Stores, a 21-year-old chain that primarily operates stores
in outlet centers.
Signet Chief Executive Michael Barnes said in a statement
that the deal "will immediately result in our having a
significant share of the outlet channel for jewelry."
Kay's closest rival, Zale Corp's Zales chain,
operates 132 outlet stores, which generate 10 percent of company
revenue. The Zales outlets, which offer discounted merchandise
in a simpler store setting, generated $469 per transaction last
fiscal year, compared with $426 at its regular stores, according
to a regulatory filing.
Lazard Capital Markets analyst Jennifer Davis said in a note
that the deal could boost Signet's annual sales by 3 percent
given that Kay only has 26 outlet stores. Ultra, which has about
100 stores, would help Signet close the gap with Zales, Davis
said.