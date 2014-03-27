UPDATE 3-U.S. VP Pence to seek market access, investment, in Japan talks
* U.S. seeking to attract infrastructure investment from Japan
March 27 Signet Jewelers Ltd : * CEO says Zale Corp acquisition should close in calendar 2014 * CEO expects to utilize approx $600 million of receivables securitization and
$800 million of other debt financing to complete the transaction * CEO says Q1 sales off to "a good start"
* U.S. seeking to attract infrastructure investment from Japan
WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday will sign an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to a temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skilled jobs.