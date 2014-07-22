LONDON, July 22 Bankers are working on around
2.8 billion euros ($3.77 billion) of debt financing to back the
potential sale of SIG Combibloc Group, the world's second
largest maker of drink cartons, banking sources said on Tuesday.
New Zealand's richest man Graeme Hart bought SIG for $2.3
billion in 2007. Hart's packaging conglomerate, Reynolds Group
Holdings, has hired Goldman Sachs to explore options for
the company, which include a sale that could fetch around $5
billion
Potential buyers will receive information on the company
shortly and first round bids are expected next month, banking
sources said.
The sale is expected to attract interest from several
private equity firms including Blackstone, Bain, Cinven, Clayton
Dubilier & Rice, CVC, EQT, KKR and TPG, the banking sources
said.
Some of the buyout houses could team up and submit a joint
bid given the size of the deal, they added.
SIG and Reynolds declined to comment. All of the private
equity firms either declined to comment or were not immediately
available to comment.
Bankers are readying debt financing of 6.5-7 times SIG's
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization
(EBITDA) of around 400 million euros, the banking sources said.
The debt financing is expected to consist of senior and
junior leveraged loans and high yield bonds, which are likely to
be denominated in euros and dollars, the bankers said.
Selling SIG, which is based in Neuhausen am Rheinfall in
Switzerland, would help Hart's efforts to reduce the $18 billion
debt pile that his packaging empire has accumulated in
successive leveraged buyouts.
SIG manufactures aseptic carton packaging that allows
juices, milk, soups and sauces to be stored for a long period of
time without refrigeration. The company has around 5,100
employees in 40 countries.
($1 = 0.7427 Euros)
