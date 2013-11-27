UPDATE 2-Abbott agrees to buy Alere at lower price from earlier offer
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
Nov 27 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Tianjin Binhai Water via asset swap and share issuance
* Sihuan Pharma says plans to issue 71.8 million shares at 11.27 yuan per share for the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qyj94v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form