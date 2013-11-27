Nov 27 Sihuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Tianjin Binhai Water via asset swap and share issuance

* Sihuan Pharma says plans to issue 71.8 million shares at 11.27 yuan per share for the acquisition

