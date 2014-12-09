BRIEF-Google introduces new version of Google Earth on web and Android
* Google says introducing a new version of Google earth on the web and Android - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2ojpKse) Further company coverage:
Dec 9 Societe Pour L'informatique Industrielle SII SA :
* H1 revenue 151.03 million euros versus 140.2 million euros last year
* H1 net income 4.8 million euros versus 5.9 million euros year ago
* H1 operating income 7.77 million euros versus 9.61 million euros last year
* Confirms objective of FY revenue growth
* Sees FY net income between 10.5 million euros and 13.5 million euros
* Acquires 79 pct of I+D group in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 H1 to decrease by 30 percent to 70 percent, or to be 76.8 million yuan to 179.3 million yuan