BAAR/ZURICH, Switzerland, April 15
Saint-Gobain said it was determined to complete a deal
to buy Sika after the Swiss company won backing to
foil the sale of a controlling stake at an investor meeting.
A lengthy court and regulatory battle for control of the
Swiss chemicals firm looms after a seven-hour shareholder
meeting on Tuesday where the divisions over the deal were played
out in public.
The meeting was the latest chapter in an attempted 2.75
billion Swiss franc ($2.8 billion) takeover of Sika by
Saint-Gobain. The deal is backed by Switzerland's wealthy
Burkard-Schenker family, the pivotal Sika shareholder, but
opposed by the Swiss firm's management and many board members.
Saint-Gobain, which did not speak at the meeting, said it
was confident that Swiss courts would back the family's
position.
However, several analysts including Zuercher Kantonalbank
and J. Safra Sarasin raised doubts about whether the French firm
would stay the course.
"Saint-Gobain is going to have to ask whether this
increasingly gruelling takeover battle is worthwhile," ZKB said
in a note on Wednesday.
"The situation remains convoluted, and the uncertain outcome
speaks against the investment case for Sika."
Sika shares, which have nearly recouped losses suffered
following the announcement of the sale in December, fell on
Wednesday. At 0830 GMT, the Sika stock traded down 3.4 percent,
while Saint-Gobain shares rose 0.25 percent
JULY MEETING
On Tuesday, board members including chairman Paul Haelg who
are marshalling opposition to Saint-Gobain were reelected
easily, and the family's candidate was blocked.
Shareholders also agreed on another investor meeting, to be
held on July 24, backing a request by the family.
"Today is about nothing less than Sika's future and that of
its 17,000 employees," Haelg told 675 shareholders at the
company's regular investor meeting, which was transferred to a
larger venue due to demand.
The controlling Burkard-Schenker family owns just over 16
percent of Sika's shares, but holds a majority of the company's
voting rights because of a dual-stock system.
Haelg said the company would curb the Burkard-Schenker's
voting stake to five percent on several key issues, which
severed the family's ability to vote down rebellious board
members in order to pave the way for the deal.
Haelg said board members had hammered out an alternative
aimed at giving the family a premium, but was also in the
company's best interest. Haelg did not explain the alternative.
"What the board is doing here is simply expropriation,
robbing us of our votes and our right of control over Sika,"
said Urs Burkard, a representative of the family who sits on the
company's board.
While the family owns a controlling stake and Saint-Gobain
is not legally required to make an offer to Sika's minority
shareholders, prominent investors including the Bill and Melinda
Gates Foundation have moved to force the French building
materials firm to do so.
