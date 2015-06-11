(Adds Saint Gobain comment)
ZURICH/PARIS, June 11 A Swiss court has rejected
an appeal by Sika's controlling shareholder seeking to
lift a limit on its voting rights over the Swiss chemicals
company.
The wealthy Burkard-Schenker family's holding company had
its voting rights clipped at 5 percent during an April 15
shareholder meeting, hampering the family's efforts to push
through a planned deal with French rival Saint-Gobain.
"The court decided that Schenker-Winkler Holding did not
show sufficient probable cause that a restriction on its voting
rights would cause a disadvantage that would not be easily
reparable," the court said on its website on Thursday.
Saint Gobain said the news was only a step in the procedure
and the judicial process continues.
"Saint-Gobain has confidence in the Swiss courts, but the
manoeuvring done by certain members of Sika's board of directors
for the sole purpose of delaying the closing of the transaction
can only have adverse consequences for all of Sika's
stakeholders," the French company said in an emailed statement,
adding that the their actions created instability for staff and
uncertainty for customers and suppliers.
"The moment has come to act in the interest of all of Sika's
stakeholders and to undertake constructive discussions about the
future governance of the company," it said.
Schenker-Winkler Holding acknowledged the court ruling and
said that legal proceedings are ongoing.
