ZURICH, April 26 The Swiss family that controls
chemicals business Sika said it is seeking to overturn
several decisions made at a recent investor meeting over a 2.75
billion Swiss franc ($2.88 billion) takeover by French rival
Saint-Gobain.
The Burkard-Schenker family decided in December to sell its
stake, but faces a protracted legal and regulatory battle with
Sika's management and much of its board, which are seeking to
block the deal.
On Sunday, the family's holding firm said it had filed a
suit in Baar, Switzerland, where Sika is based, after having its
voting rights clipped at 5 percent during an April 15
shareholder meeting. The move had hampered the family's efforts
to push through a deal with Saint-Gobain.
The Burkard-Schenker family owns just over 16 percent of
Sika's shares, but holds a majority of the company's voting
rights because of a dual-stock system.
The holding firm through which the family runs its business
interests said it hoped Sika's management and board would forgo
arbitration, the first step in legal proceedings, in order that
the dispute can be heard in cantonal court instead.
"It should also be in the interest of Sika to accelerate
this process and put an end to the current uncertainty quickly."
the family said in a statement.
Though the family suffered a setback at the recent investor
meeting, it did receive shareholder backing for its proposal to
hold another shareholder meeting on July 24.
($1 = 0.9540 Swiss francs)
