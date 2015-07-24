(Adds comment from two shareholders)

ZURICH, July 24 Sika's controlling shareholder failed on Friday to win board changes to try to push through a disputed 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.9 billion) takeover of the Swiss chemical firm by France's Saint-Gobain.

Management and most of the Sika board are locked in a court battle with the wealthy Burkard-Schenker family, who control the company through a more powerful class of shares than retail investors own.

The family had called a shareholder meeting on Friday with the aim of removing some board members and electing a replacement aligned with them to secure the sale of their stake to Saint-Gobain.

However, Sika's board capped the family's voting rights at 5 percent. A majority of shareholders subsequently rejected the family's proposals to elect Max Roesle to the board and remove Daniel Sauter, who is also chairman of Swiss private bank Julius Baer.

"The restriction applies in the interest of the company to maintain the status quo until the pending legal issues have been resolved in ordinary proceedings," Sika said in a statement on the capping of voting rights earlier on Friday.

The same procedure was used to thwart the Burkard-Schenker family at a board meeting in April..

In a statement, the family criticised the Sika board's decision to cap its voting rights and affirmed its intention to sell its stake to Saint-Gobain.

A Saint-Gobain spokeswoman said the French company was disappointed that Sika shareholders had not taken into account recent regulatory rulings in favour of the takeover, including from the European Commission.

Separately, three shareholders -- Southeastern Asset Management (SAM) investment fund, working with Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris; the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust; and Cascade Investment -- voiced support for Sika's attempts to block the deal, with two saying they would dig in for a long battle in the courts.

Southeastern said the family shouldn't go ahead with selling its stake to Saint-Gobain without also offering to buy out minority shareholders. Cascade and the Gates Foundation went a step further.

"Cascade and the Foundation Trust will continue to protect their long-term investment in Sika and oppose the proposed transaction until reasonableness prevails, even if that requires a multi-year battle," the shareholders said in a joint statement.

In December, French rival Saint-Gobain agreed to buy a 16.1 percent stake from the Burkard-Schenker family that carries 52.4 percent of Sika's voting rights -- enough for control and, at 2.75 billion francs, a far cheaper option than buying the whole company.

Sika's management, board and many shareholders have opposed the stake sale, arguing Saint-Gobain is abusing the company's bylaws and that the extra voting rights are not transferable.

In April, Saint-Gobain extended an agreement with the Burkard-Schenker family to buy the stake by at least six months until June 30, 2016, with an option to extend it further, saying it would be patient in its pursuit of the deal.

After mid-year 2016, Saint-Gobain has an option to extend the agreement, but no obligation to do so. ($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Additional reporting by Andrew Callus in Paris; Editing by Keith Weir and Susan Fenton)