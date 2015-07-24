(Adds comment from two shareholders)
ZURICH, July 24 Sika's controlling
shareholder failed on Friday to win board changes to try to push
through a disputed 2.75 billion Swiss franc ($2.9 billion)
takeover of the Swiss chemical firm by France's Saint-Gobain.
Management and most of the Sika board are locked in a court
battle with the wealthy Burkard-Schenker family, who control the
company through a more powerful class of shares than retail
investors own.
The family had called a shareholder meeting on Friday with
the aim of removing some board members and electing a
replacement aligned with them to secure the sale of their stake
to Saint-Gobain.
However, Sika's board capped the family's voting rights at 5
percent. A majority of shareholders subsequently rejected the
family's proposals to elect Max Roesle to the board and remove
Daniel Sauter, who is also chairman of Swiss private bank Julius
Baer.
"The restriction applies in the interest of the company to
maintain the status quo until the pending legal issues have been
resolved in ordinary proceedings," Sika said in a statement on
the capping of voting rights earlier on Friday.
The same procedure was used to thwart the Burkard-Schenker
family at a board meeting in April..
In a statement, the family criticised the Sika board's
decision to cap its voting rights and affirmed its intention to
sell its stake to Saint-Gobain.
A Saint-Gobain spokeswoman said the French company was
disappointed that Sika shareholders had not taken into account
recent regulatory rulings in favour of the takeover, including
from the European Commission.
Separately, three shareholders -- Southeastern Asset
Management (SAM) investment fund, working with Egyptian
billionaire Nassef Sawiris; the Bill and Melinda Gates
Foundation Trust; and Cascade Investment -- voiced support for
Sika's attempts to block the deal, with two saying they would
dig in for a long battle in the courts.
Southeastern said the family shouldn't go ahead with selling
its stake to Saint-Gobain without also offering to buy out
minority shareholders. Cascade and the Gates Foundation went a
step further.
"Cascade and the Foundation Trust will continue to protect
their long-term investment in Sika and oppose the proposed
transaction until reasonableness prevails, even if that requires
a multi-year battle," the shareholders said in a joint
statement.
In December, French rival Saint-Gobain agreed to buy a 16.1
percent stake from the Burkard-Schenker family that carries 52.4
percent of Sika's voting rights -- enough for control and, at
2.75 billion francs, a far cheaper option than buying the whole
company.
Sika's management, board and many shareholders have opposed
the stake sale, arguing Saint-Gobain is abusing the company's
bylaws and that the extra voting rights are not transferable.
In April, Saint-Gobain extended an agreement with the
Burkard-Schenker family to buy the stake by at least six months
until June 30, 2016, with an option to extend it further, saying
it would be patient in its pursuit of the deal.
After mid-year 2016, Saint-Gobain has an option to extend
the agreement, but no obligation to do so.
($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Additional
reporting by Andrew Callus in Paris; Editing by Keith Weir and
Susan Fenton)