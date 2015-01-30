ZURICH/PARIS Jan 30 More minority shareholders
of Swiss chemicals company Sika joined the management's
fight to stay independent from Saint-Gobain on Friday
as the dispute with the French building supplies firm looked set
to drag into a third month.
The Sika board said in a statement that it now had the
backing of shareholders representing 40 percent of the capital.
Saint-Gobain agreed on Dec. 8 to buy a controlling stake in
Sika from the Burkard-Schenker family which, via a dual
shareholder structure, has 52.4 percent of the voting rights but
only 16.1 percent of the share capital.
The deal would give Saint-Gobain control of Sika without
buying it outright. However, despite its controlling stake, the
family has only three representatives on a board of nine.
The board rebelled immediately against the sale, citing a
legal opinion that the extra voting rights should fall to just 5
percent in the event of a planned sale.
It is using this argument to deny the Burkard-Shenker family
the extraordinary shareholders meeting (EGM) it has demanded,
and at which it would vote in a new, more compliant board.
The family has gone to court to try to force an EGM. Under
Swiss company law a holder of 10 percent can call an EGM and it
is normally granted within 60 days of the request.
When it was announced on Dec. 8, Saint-Gobain presented the
move as a done deal and said it expected to take ownership by
the second half of 2015 at the latest.
As recently as Dec. 19, its boss boasted that no banker
advice had been necessary.
"We only hired a Zurich lawyer," Chairman and Chief
Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar told Le Monde in an
interview. "We knew the company so well we didn't even need to
do an audit."
Since then though, a number of international institutional
shareholders have thrown their weight behind attempts to block
the acquisition. They include Cascade Investment, Fidelity,
Threadneedle and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Saint-Gobain did not respond to a request for comment.
