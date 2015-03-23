PARIS, March 23 Shares in Sika leapt on Monday after the Swiss chemicals firm said it had won a key court ruling in its battle to fend off a back-door takeover by Saint-Gobain of France.

Saint-Gobain said the ruling by the Court of Zug did not change the fundamentals of the case.

Sika shares were up 6 percent at 1107 GMT and Saint-Gobain's were down 1.4 percent.

The French building materials group has agreed to buy from the Burkard-Schenker family a 16.1 percent stake that carries 52.4 percent of the Swiss company's voting rights, enough for control and, at 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion), a far cheaper option than buying the whole company.

Despite its majority vote, the Burkard-Schenker family has only three board representatives out of nine; a shortfall that has allowed the others to fight the deal.

The rest of the board wants to strip the family of its voting rights, and the family went to court to have them voting rights maintained so that it can force a shareholder meeting.

"In the proceedings regarding the restriction of voting rights, the Court of Zug has denied all requests of Schenker-Winkler Holding AG, (SWH)" Sika said in a statement referring to the holding company of the family, which could not immediately be reached for comment.

A Saint-Gobain spokeswoman said the ruling "is not about the fundamentals of the case, notably the legality of the Sika board's move to reduce the voting rights of SWH."

(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Gilles Guillaume in Paris and Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Editing by Blaise Robinson)