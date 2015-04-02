* Saint-Gobain aims to buy Sika stake with majority voting rights

* Takeover board says no obligation to bid for all shares

* Investors to lodge appeal with FINMA

* Sika shares down 1.2 pct at 0746 GMT (Updates shares, adds detail, Saint Gobain comment)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, April 2 Saint-Gobain's attempted takeover of Switzerland's Sika took another twist on Thursday as two investors said they will appeal a ruling stipulating that the French building materials company is not required to make an offer for all of Sika's shares.

The French group agreed in December to buy from the Burkard-Schenker family a 16.1 percent stake that carries 52.4 percent of Sika's voting rights -- enough for control and, at 2.75 billion Swiss francs ($2.86 billion), a far cheaper option than buying the whole company.

Sika's management and many shareholders have objected to the move, arguing that Saint-Gobain is abusing the company's bylaws and that the extra voting rights are not transferable.

Switzerland's takeover board on Wednesday dismissed an objection from Sika investors Cascade Investment and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, ruling that an "opting out" clause was applicable to Saint-Gobain's offer.

The clause in the Swiss company's bylaws allows Saint-Gobain to avoid rules that would normally oblige it to make an offer for all of the shares.

The two investors said on Thursday that they would lodge an appeal against the takeover board's decision with Swiss financial regulator FINMA.

Sika said last month that the two investors jointly held 3 percent of Sika's voting rights.

SHARES DIP

Saint-Gobain had no immediate comment on the investors' plan to appeal.

Shares in Sika opened 2.8 pct lower. At 0746 GMT the shares were down 1.2 percent.

Last month the takeover board declared the opt-out clause valid but declined to rule on whether it can be used to take control without a full bid.

Another issue in the proposed takeover is a decision by the Sika board in January to reduce the Burkard-Schenker family's voting rights.

Sika's board argued that the company's articles of association state that a registered shareholder should not hold a stake larger than 5 percent.

The Burkard-Schenkers and their SchenkerWinkler Holding (SWH) vehicle had been exempt from this rule because of the family's close association with the company over more than a century and because it had pledged to protect the business from takeovers.

SWH said at the time that it considered the move illegal. In March a Swiss court denied a request by SWH to lift the limitation of its voting rights.