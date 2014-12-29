ZURICH Dec 29 A proposed board member of
Switzerland's Sika, set to be controversially acquired
for $2.8 billion by Saint-Gobain, said on Monday he is
withdrawing his candidacy after concluding he would not be
independent.
The move is a setback for the Burkard-Schenker family, which
controls a majority stake in the Swiss construction chemicals
maker and is seeking to oust three board members who are
fighting the sale of their holding to the French group.
Chris Tanner, finance chief at biotech firm Cosmo
Pharmaceuticals, said he had changed his mind about
joining the board, having initially accepted an invitation from
Urs Schenker, a member of the Burkard-Schenker family and a Sika
board representative, and Willi Leimer, a Sika board member who
chairs the Burkard-Schenker family's separate holding firm.
"A few days ago Urs Schenker and Willi Leimer, old friends
of mine, asked me to make myself available for a possible new
board at Sika, which had just announced a very controversial
change of control," Tanner wrote in a letter to business friends
and associates.
"I initially agreed, but we then all agreed that the
assurances I wanted as to effective independence were unlikely
to be forthcoming, so I have withdrawn my candidacy," Tanner
said in the letter, part of which he made available to Reuters.
Tanner's decision complicates efforts by the
Burkard-Schenker family to quell boardroom opposition to the
sale by seeking control of a majority of board seats, and raises
the spectre of a messy public battle between the family and
rebellious executives and board members.
Under Swiss securities law, the board must respond to the
family's request for a general meeting of shareholders, but
cannot block the majority shareholder's sale of its holding.
A spokesman for the Burkard-Schenker family said the meeting
would still be held and noted its other proposed board member,
Max Roesle, remained a candidate. He said the family did not
want to comment on Tanner's decision.
Sika was not immediately available for comment.
Sika executives recently launched a road show with investors
to outline what they see as alternatives to an outright
takeover, but these ideas have received a cool reception from
the French firm, which has in the past said the deal will go
forward as agreed with the Burkard-Schenker family.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)