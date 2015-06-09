June 9 United Technologies Corp's board
of directors is scheduled to meet later this week to review
options for its $8 billion Sikorsky aircraft business after
receiving offers for it, people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
UTC is considering two potential tax-efficient transactions
for Sikorsky: either a spin-off or a combination with peer
Textron Inc, which submitted an offer for Sikorsky
earlier this month, the people said.
The merger between Textron and Sikorsky could be structured
as a Reverse Morris Trust (RMT), a transaction that allows a
parent company to sell its subsidiary while avoiding a hefty tax
bill.
Alternatively, UTC may decide to sell Sikorsky outright to
another company. Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co
are among those that have expressed interest in a
potential deal, according to the sources.
UTC is carrying out extensive due diligence on the offers it
received for Sikorsky and is unlikely to have made a decision by
the time it meets with analysts at the Paris Air Show next week,
some of the sources said.
UTC is contemplating a tax-free spin-off of Sikorsky or an
RMT with Textron because any takeover offers by suitors would
need to surmount a steep $3 billion tax bill associated with an
outright sale of Sikorsky.
A tax-free spin-off of Sikorsky remains the most likely
outcome given UTC's limited appetite to become an investor in
Textron and the success that other defense companies, such as
Northrop Grumman Corp and ITT Corp, have had
with spinning off non-core units, one of the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. UTC, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and
Textron declined to comment.
Textron, the maker of Bell helicopters, Cessna aircraft and
E-Z-GO golf cars, conducted a strategic review in 2012 which
examined spinning off parts of its aerospace and defense
conglomerate, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters
at the time. It may have to sell some assets to make an RMT with
Sikorsky work.
Sikorsky last week said it would cut 1,400 jobs over the
next 12 months and consolidate facilities due to a drop in
production volumes and lower investment in offshore oil
projects.
United Technologies also shook up Sikorsky's management in
April, naming Robert Leduc to succeed Mick Maurer as the
company's president.
Airbus Group SE is "watching with interest" to see
whether UTC sells Sikorsky, the head of Airbus' U.S. division
said earlier this week.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington, D.C. and Mike Stone
and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)