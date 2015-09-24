UPDATE 1-Standard Chartered favours Frankfurt as EU hub after Brexit
* Lender looking to resume dividends as soon as possible (Adds details)
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 Lockheed Martin Corp on Thursday said U.S. authorities had approved its $9 billion takeover of Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp .
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said authorities in Japan and South Korea had also approved the deal, but it was still waiting for other regulatory approvals.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alden Bentley)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit due to higher revenue in all regions and announced it would spin off its powertrain unit into a separate company.