(Adds United Technologies, Lockheed comments)
July 24 The U.S. Department of Justice has
informed Sikorsky Aircraft that it has started a criminal
investigation into allegations the helicopter maker overbilled
the U.S. Navy for a contract, Sikorsky's parent company, United
Technologies Corp, said on Friday.
The Justice Department told Sikorsky of the probe on July
13, and requested that Sikorsky and two subsidiaries produce
documents, United Tech said in its quarterly securities filing.
(1.usa.gov/1frCTKr).
The U.S. government is also seeking about $148 million
related to the claims, United Tech said in the filing.
Disclosure of the probe follows United Tech's announcement
on Monday that it will sell Sikorsky to Lockheed Martin Corp
for $9 billion.
"Sikorsky and its subsidiaries intend to cooperate fully in
the investigation, which was discussed as part of the
transaction with Lockheed Martin and is not expected to affect
the close," a United Technologies spokesman said in a statement.
Lockheed said in a statement: "We were made aware of the
issue during our due diligence and negotiation process and we
will continue to monitor the issue in close collaboration with
UTC."
The Navy awarded Sikorsky unit Sikorsky Support Services Inc
(SSSI) a contract for fixed-wing turboprop training aircraft in
2006. SSSI subcontracted another Sikorsky unit, Derco Aerospace,
to procure spare parts.
The government alleges that SSSI overbilled the Navy because
Derco added profit and overhead costs to the price of the spare
parts that it procured and sold to SSSI. United Tech had
previously disclosed the allegations and that the U.S.
government had filed a complaint in October.
The company said it believes Derco was lawfully allowed to
add profit and overhead to the cost of the parts.
United Tech shares were off 1 percent at $100.10 on Friday
morning. Lockheed was off 0.6 percent at $201.65 on a down day
for the U.S. market broadly.
