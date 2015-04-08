LONDON, April 8 British biotech group Silence
Therapeutics has raised 38.9 million pounds ($58.2
million) by selling two tranches of new shares at 240 pence each
to develop its genetic medicine platform.
The company, whose technology works by interfering with RNA
molecules, said its brokers had sold an additional block of
shares to institutions, meeting demand after an initial sale
announced on April 2 raised 27.3 million pounds.
Chief executive Ali Mortazavi said the capital raise was an
endorsement of the group's RNA technology, putting it in a
unique position to capitalise on the tidal wave of genetic
medicine.
Shares in Silence, which reported positive results from
Phase II trial of a drug candidate in pancreatic cancer last
month, were trading at 260 pence at 1358 GMT, down 1.5 percent.
($1 = 0.6684 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)