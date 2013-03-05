German plastics maker Covestro says CFO quits
FRANKFURT, June 1 Covestro, the plastics maker that parent Bayer plans to sell, said on Thursday that its finance chief Frank Lutz had resigned.
LONDON, March 5 Silence Therapeutics PLC : * Got approval from German authorities for its phase 1b/2a combination trial
into pancreatic cancer * Co and its major shareholders are reviewing the financing options in respect
of this expansion * Had excellent results from studies in acute liver injury; now targeting non
oncology indications * Source text:
* Roche announces FDA approval of companion diagnostic to identify ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer patients