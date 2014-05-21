BOSTON May 21 Silent Circle, a company that
sells mobile phones and apps designed to thwart government
surveillance, said on Wednesday it has raised $30 million in
financing in a round led by Ross Perot Jr. and private
investment fund Cain Capital LLC.
The company sells apps for Apple Inc's iOS and
devices using Google Inc's Android operating systems
that encrypt phone calls and texts. It also offers secure video
conferencing for machines running Microsoft Corp's Windows
software.
In February it launched "Blackphone," a mobile phone loaded
with a customized version of the Android operating system known
as PrivateOS and loaded with a suite of security and privacy
apps.
The company also said on Wednesday that it added Perot and
Sir Peter Bonfield, the former chief executive and chairman of
British Telecom, to its advisory board. It named former Dell
executive Anurag Jain as vice chairman of the board.
Silent Circle was founded by former Navy SEAL and security
expert Mike Janke, Internet encryption expert Phil Zimmermann
and Jon Callas, creator of Apple's whole disk encryption system.
