* Caisse des Depots in talks to buy Silic stake

* Says no deal struck yet

* Any deal would involve Icade share exchange

PARIS, Dec 4 French state bank Caisse des Depots said on Sunday it was in talks to acquire a stake in real estate company Silic SILP.PA, held by mutual insurer Groupama GRPMHA.UL, but a deal had not been reached yet.

Last week, French publication l'Agefi said Caisse des Depots, insurer CNP Assurances and French property investment trust Icade (ICAD.PA) were in advanced talks to buy Groupama's 44 percent stake in Silic.

L'Agefi said Caisse des Depots planned to acquire the stake through Icade and CNP, of which it owned 56 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

Caisse des Depots said in a statement the deal with Groupama would involve a share exchange with Icade, but did not give details.

"No agreement has been reached yet at this stage," it added.

Groupama is hoping to raise 800 million euros ($1.07 billion) by the end of the year by selling its stake in Silic and is also exploring a sale of its brokerage unit GAN Eurocourtage for which it seeking 1 billion euros, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

As of Friday market prices, Silic had a market capitalisation of 1.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7446 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Jan Paschal)