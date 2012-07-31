BRIEF-Harte Gold announces $20 mln bought deal private placement
* Harte Gold announces $20 million bought deal private placement
July 31 Chipmaker Silicon Image Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by higher demand from its mobile customers and forecast third-quarter revenue above estimates.
Shares of the company were up 24 percent after market. They closed at $3.92 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
The company said it expects third-quarter revenue of $73 million to $75 million.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $70.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net loss narrowed to $943,000, or 1 cent per share, from $1.3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 5 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $63.8 million from $53.6 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 2 cents per share on revenue of $59.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Petroteq Energy Inc provides development and operational update from its southwest Texas property